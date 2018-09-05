Jamie Oliver shares rare photo of parents to mark this special occasion The TV chef is incredibly close to his family

Jamie Oliver and his family had a big reason to celebrate on Wednesday as they marked a very special wedding anniversary. The TV chef took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of his parents Trevor and Sally to mark their 45 years of marriage. "Happy 45th wedding anniversary Mum and dad..... what an amazing achievement. Thanks for being great parents and role models for me and Anna. Big love Jamie O xxx," he wrote besides the image. Fans were quick to point out just how much Jamie looked like his dad in the photo, with many taking to the comments section to share their observations. "Congratulations, you are so like your dad," one wrote, while another said: "You're very like your dad in this." A third added: "Your mum is beautiful."

Jamie Oliver's parents on their wedding day

The dad-of-five is extremely close to his family. Jamie grew up living in The Cricketers pub in Essex with his parents – who still run it now - and his younger sister Anna. Jamie's early years certainly influenced his successful cooking career, with him first finding fame in 1997 after making his TV debut in the documentary Christmas at the River Café. The star has since gone on to open restaurant chains, release cook books, front his own television shows campaign for healthy eating to made easy and affordable for everyone. And while Jamie has always been interested in cooking, his career could have been completely different if he had pursued his teenage hobby as a drummer.

Jamie and his wife Jools and their five children

Earlier in the year, his wife Jools Oliver made the surprising revelation that Jamie used to be in a band during a chat on the Made by Mammas podcast. She said: "When I first met him he was a drummer and that's what got me, rock star image you know! He was 17 or 18 and in a band, he invited me to a gig so I went along to some sweaty disgusting place and I went along to watch, and then we all got on the bus home and then that was it." Jools continued: "He was quite popular so I thought 'I want a piece of that', and he was very cool and the man about town. When I was 18 he asked me out on a date and then we had a courtship for a year and we have never separated since, never broken up."

