Jools Oliver is a doting mum-of-five, and has bravely opened up in the past about her devastating miscarriage. And over the weekend, the Little Bird designer paid tribute to a brave mum, Elle Wright, who wrote the soon-to-be-published book, Ask Me His Name, after losing her son Teddy shortly after giving birth. The book was close to Jools' heart, as she took to Instagram to praise Elle for her powerful novel. She wrote: "Thank you so much Elle for your wonderful book so excited to get to read it all over again. I Honestly read it from start to finish in a day (normally impossible for me) truly a beautiful, powerful, heart breaking and thought provoking read. Elle you have done little Teddy proud, what an incredible Mum you are."

Jools Oliver told fans about the upcoming, emotional book, Ask Me His Name

The book struck a chord with many of Jools' followers, who shared their own stories in the comment section. One wrote: "After losing my little boy Leo in August this year I’m finding this book really helpful and inspirational read going to recommend this book to others x," while another said: "Sending lots of love to all mothers who have lost a baby." A third added: "I read mine cover to cover yesterday. An inspirational and humbling read."

In May, Jools, 42, touched upon her miscarriage tragedy on social media, where she revealed that she had lost two "little angels", while praising midwives on the International Day of the Midwife. Sharing a picture of herself cradling her youngest, River, shortly after his birth, Jools wrote in the caption: "In celebration of International day of the midwife. Highlighting the magnificent and vital role that midwives play in bringing our babies into the world. We have been so lucky to have been blessed with the most wonderful midwives for each of our 5 children and the 2 little angels we lost."

Jamie and Jools are doting parents to five children

The doting mum continued: "Kind, calm, warm and gentle. When you are scared and at your most vulnerable the squeeze of a hand and a stroke of your head means more than they will ever know. Thank you xxx." Jools has previously opened up about one of her devastating miscarriages during a chat with Daily Mail, explaining the impact it had on her future pregnancies. She explained: "I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again - it makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy."

