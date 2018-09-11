Ruth Langsford missed TV Choice Awards to be there for her son The Loose Women star put her family first

Loose Women was up for a big win at Monday night's TV Choice Awards, as the ITV daytime show had been nominated for Best Daytime Show. And while many of the panellists turned up to The Dorchester to represent the programme, anchor Ruth Langsford was noticeably absent. On Tuesday, the mother-of-one was quick to tell viewers and her fellow panellists that she felt "bright eyed and bushy tailed" as a result of not going to the awards ceremony, and explained that she had instead gone to a sixth form parent's evening for her teenage son, Jack. "It was very important because Jack's just gone into the sixth form," she said. Ruth also couldn’t help gloating to the rest of the Loose Women, telling them: "I haven’t got a sore head this morning!"

Doting mum Ruth Langsford put her son's schooling first

There is no doubt that Ruth is a doting mum, and shares her only child with husband Eamonn Holmes. Although the TV couple are household names, the protective parents have ensured that when it comes to life in the public eye – their son Jack should have a say in the matter. As a result, he has only made a few public appearances, notably in 2017 to watch Ruth participate in Strictly Come Dancing with Anton Du Beke.

Ruth previously told HELLO! that while Jack is used to seeing his parents on the television, it hasn’t stopped him from being embarrassed from time to time. She said: "They get much more self-conscious when they are teenagers so he hates it if we do anything [embarrassing] like dancing around or trying to be trendy…or if we kiss."

Ruth's Loose Women co-stars got glammed up for the TV Choice Awards

Ruth and Eamonn are settling back into their regular routine after spending much of the summer standing in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning. "We may be laughing on the outside but we're crying on the inside. Summer @thismorning comes to an end today. We had a blast hope you did too," Eamonn said last week, alongside a collage-style snap of himself and his wife laughing on the show's presenting sofa as summer drew to a close.

