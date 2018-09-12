Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong sizzles in sultry selfie The makeup artist rocked a red lip

She's won a BAFTA for her makeup skills, so it's no surprise that Lisa Armstrong knows what works for her. The talented MUA has posted a very sultry selfie, in which she pouted at the camera and tilted her head to the side. Underneath her oversized shades, she wore lashings of mascara. "One of these kinda days!! #hotmess," Lisa wrote on Instagram, alluding to her jumper that had the phrase Hot Mess emblazoned across her chest.

The former pop star, who is estranged from TV presenter Ant McPartlin, is back at work heading up Strictly Come Dancing's hair and makeup team. Lisa has previously shared her excitement at returning to the studios and meeting the new Strictly class of 2018. Posing with celebrity hairstylist Lisa Davey, she wrote on Instagram: "And we're back!! @lisadaveyhair #hairandmake-up xx."

Lisa rocked a bold red lip

Over the past couple of weeks, Lisa has been on hand to help the new cast, the professional dancers and the judges look their very best. Last week, pro dancer Janette Manrara shared a series of videos of Lisa working her magic on her. "We're still here and Lisa is working on my second look," Janette told fans after six hours of filming. "Lisa, I see the light, Lisa. Longest filming day ever! We're almost there," to which Lisa exclaimed: "We're almost done."

Back in June, it was revealed that the newly single MUA would be returning to the BBC One show, and that her friends at Strictly were very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source at the time confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

