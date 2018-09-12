See Scarlett Moffatt’s stunning red carpet transformation It's her first ever film premiere!

Scarlett Moffatt is a beloved TV personality, but is she about to take things to the big screen? The Gogglebox and Saturday Night Takeaway star is attending her first film premiere and she’s shared her gorgeous look for the evening on Instagram. On her post, which was quickly liked by thousands, she also confessed how nervous she is about attending the glamorous star-studded event with her mum Betty Moffatt. In her social media post, Scarlett revealed: “This is my ‘trying to keep it cool face’ but I’m screaming on the inside! Super excited for my first ever film premiere #kingofthieves with my mamma bear! Can’t believe I’m gonna be in the same place as Michael Caine & Ray Winstone #london.”

Scarlett Moffatt's red carpet look

In the photo, the I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! jungle queen teased fans with a flash of leopard print, but it’s her flawless makeup that followers have been admiring and asking about. They’ve also given the 28-year-old support for having more confidence at the premiere, with one fan writing: “Don't be scared, you will smash it with your lovely Mum by your side,” and another commenting: “Have the best time! It’s so good seeing how well you’re doing for yourself after reading your book! You really are amazing and deserve the best! Such an inspo!”

Scarlett's full outfit revealed

The post came a day after Scarlett shared an inspirational quote which reflected on how she got the call for Gogglebox after splitting from her boyfriend of five years. She wrote: “Sometimes you think things are going wrong only to realise they actually went right. An example I broke up with my boyfriend of nearly 5 year & a week later got a phone call about gogglebox. If I hadn’t of broken up I 100% would have not took that opportunity! My point is sometimes (myself included) you get upset when things haven’t gone to plan... but maybe just maybe things have went exactly to plan you just can’t see it yet. I promise stay positive and be kind and good things will happen #life #quote #motto”

We’re loving Scarlett’s positive attitude at the moment!

