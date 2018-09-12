Jools Oliver's daughter is identical to her – and fans have got confused! Seeing double?

Jools Oliver has strong genes! The Little Bird designer got fans talking on social media this week after posting a photograph of her daughter Daisy, 15, and her youngest son River, two, as many thought that at first glance that it was Jools in the photo! "I thought that was you! What a precious photo" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said: "Gee I really thought that was you! How grown up has Daisy got? So like you too." A third added: "Daisy looks so like you here." Many other people also commented on just how sweet the candid picture was, which showed Daisy and River hugging in a tight embrace. "His cuddles are just the best, as are sisters," Jools had captioned the snapshot.

Jools Oliver's daughter Daisy is her double

It's clear that the Olivers are an incredibly close family, and Jamie and Jools both dote on their five children. However, last year, Jamie surprised fans when he admitted he would only give himself six out of ten when it comes to parenting his eldest two. "I don't think I'm very good to be honest," he told the Telegraph. "And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the others are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."

Jools with her two eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy

Jools, meanwhile, has admitted that although she is "very happy" with her family life how it is, she thinks there is nothing nicer than having a newborn to look after. During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas last month, Jools was quizzed by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, to which she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

