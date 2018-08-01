Scarlett Moffatt hints she will quit social media following online abuse The TV star has been victim to cruel comments about her appearance

Scarlett Moffatt was "in tears" earlier in the week after receiving cruel comments about her looks online. The TV star had suffered an embarrassing fashion blunder on Sunday's Love Island: Aftersun, which soon led to negative remarks about her appearance. Scarlett has since suggested that she has had enough of social media after she commented on a tweet posted by reality TV star Charlotte Crosby. Charlotte had written: "Big statement BUT… I am so done with Instagram," to which Scarlett replied: "Awww honestly I am done with every aspect of social media."

Scarlett Moffatt has hinted she wants to leave social media

The former Gogglebox star's fans were quick to notice her comment, and many replied encouraging her to stay put online. One wrote: "Scarlett I honestly feel for you so much I just want to give you a big hug and hide you away for all the nasty keyboard warriors." Another concerned fan told her: "Hope you're okay Scarlett." A third added: "Scarlett, don't let the bullies win – you are so much better than them."

On Sunday after reading negative comments about herself, Scarlett took to Twitter to let her critics know just how bad they had made her feel about herself. "I'm honestly ashamed of some people on here," she wrote. "Hard to pretend I'm ok and be a good role model to others about how it's ok to just be you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out! I hope you're very proud of yourselves."

Scarlett has recieved negative comments online recently

The star continued: "Feel like I need to speak out for others!! This is not fair this needs to stop!! Please to the people out there who aren't loving themselves right now please don't let other people stop you from doing what you love. Real beauty shines from within." Scarlett finished her message by writing: "I wanted and felt like I had to write that tweet to let you know at the end of the day I’m a 27-year-old girl with feelings and a family who get upset also when they see vile comments about my appearance. Something needs to change with our society!!"

