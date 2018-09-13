Louise Redknapp teams up with Love Island star for this unexpected project We didn't see this coming...

Louise Redknapp is one busy lady at the moment! Not content with recording her new album and launching her first homeware collection, the former Strictly finalist has revealed she's set to take to the stage in a new musical - and it also features Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies.

Taking to social media to share the exciting news on Thursday, Louise posted a photo of the musical's official poster, writing: "So exciting to announce that I'll be playing Violet in @DollyParton's @9to5TheMusicalUK in the West End!"

Louise Redknapp will star in Dolly Parton's new musical with Amber Davies

The mum-of-two also shared a photo of herself with her co-stars - Love Island winner Amber, Brian Conley and Natalie McQueen, saying she couldn't wait to work with her "partners in crime". Louise added: "Not only am I beyond excited but also can't wait to get on stage together."

Amber also shared the news about her West End debut on social media, telling followers it was "slightly bizarre". The former reality TV star wrote: "Here we go for the next chapter in my life. Dreams come true if you work hard enough."

The show will open in January 2019 and will be Louise's latest foray into the West End, having previously starred in Chicago in 2017. The 43-year-old has been focusing on her career following her split from husband Jamie Redknapp, and it has paid off, as she has a number of exciting projects on the go.

The mum-of-two is also recording a new album

Just a week ago, Louise unveiled her debut collection with Harveys, which includes a range of sofas and armchairs inspired by her signature style. And she admitted she loves the designs so much, she already has one of them in her home.

Louise has also been spending quality time with her sons, Charlie, 14, and nine-year-old Beau, and posted a rare photo of them all together earlier in the summer. "Group selfie with the boys !!!!!! happy Sunday," she wrote next to the snap, alongside a smiley and heart emoji.

