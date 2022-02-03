Louise Redknapp's Surrey home is ultra-chic – see inside The singer lives with her sons Charley and Beau

Louise Redknapp has made a welcome return to our TV screens as a new fashion expert on ITV's Lorraine, and when she's not sharing her expertise on the latest fashion trends on screen, she's been demonstrating how to wear them in Instagram photos for her blog, Lou Loves by Louise.

The 47-year-old captures many of the photos in her beautiful home, and the luxurious interiors and minimalistic colour palette serve as the perfect backdrop to her outfit shots.

Louise moved into her property in Surrey following her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, and lives there with their two sons, Charley and Beau. It is decorated in white and grey colours throughout, with wooden flooring and luxurious details such as velvet sofas and marble tables.

Louise Redknapp lives in Surrey with her two sons

The living room has white shutter blinds at the windows and a grey velvet sofa with cushions in complementing jewel tones. A sleek grey glossy cabinet lines one wall, and has been artfully styled with black vases and ornaments, and coffee table books from Helmut Newton.

Louise often shares photos from her home on social media

Meanwhile, the dining room has a similar colour palette, with a large circular marble dining table serving as the focal point of the space. It has black pendant lights hanging overhead and is surrounded by pale grey dining chairs, and looks like the ideal spot for entertaining.

The dining room has a large circular marble table

Louise also shared a look inside another room when she was playing video games with her eldest son, showing how she has a selection of memorabilia from her music career, including framed discs, on display on the wall.

The mum-of-two previously told Ideal Home about her interiors style, explaining: "I like a minimal look – I don’t have a lot of ‘stuff’, so central pieces like sofas and armchairs are key.

Louise has memorabilia from her music career on display

"I’m not massive on colour, but what I will do is have a dark floor, and a polished cement wall and introduce colour through my soft furnishings. I love art and good lighting – it is massively important. But I’m never going to have a pink wall, I don’t have the guts!"

The singer has also previously admitted she is "really worried" about her sons moving out of the home, especially as her eldest son Charley is considering going to university in America.

"It's really on my mind. I know I mustn't stand in his way and I've got to encourage him all the way," Louise told Fabulous. "I said 'Can you just go to New York? It doesn't take long to get there!' But knowing him it will be the furthest away place."

