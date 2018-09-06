Dani Dyer is finally reunited with her mum Jo Mas after Love Island win Awwww, this is cute!

After spending eight weeks in the Love Island villa, it took some time before show winner Dani Dyer was reunited with her mum Joanne Mas. The mother-and-daughter duo finally came together on Wednesday evening, following Jo's trip to Ibiza. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani shared a series of pictures of the pair embracing, and in the caption, she gushed: "Missed my beautiful mum so much." Over the summer, Dani won the hearts of the nation when she and boyfriend Jack Fincham became the newest winners of the ITV2 smash hit show.

Speaking to HELLO! before the 22-year-old's win, her mum Jo Mas revealed how proud she and her husband, EastEnders Danny Dyer, were to see their child conduct herself. "She is very honest and kind," she revealed. "Dani was really cute as a child, she was my easiest child in all honesty. She was very affectionate and loved cuddles. She just sang and danced." Opening up about her former marriage problems with Danny, Jo said that although Dani had witnessed negative moments, she knows that nobody is perfect. "Dani didn’t need to be the mediator because she is the child and we all know our roles in the family," she shared. "Our house is very loving with lots of laughter, and we are all beautiful characters in our own right. We have all got each other’s backs in all situations good or bad."

Since winning the competition, Dani has moved in with her beau and has kept their fans updated with their lives on social media by regularly sharing loved-up photos of each other. Speaking about their future together, the pair previously revealed that they were planning on tying the knot, with Jack telling The Sun: "We're getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, 'When you know about someone, you just know'. And now I know what she's talking about. I just know that's what we want to do."

