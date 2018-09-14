Laura Wright talks wedding details and hitting the high notes Laura Wright spoke exclusively to HELLO! magazine in February 2018

Soprano Laura Wright has had a busy year leading up to her winter wedding in December. But first she had another big date on her calendar to prep for, as she put her voice to good use – cheering on the winners at Aintree Racecourse. "I absolutely love the Grand National," Laura told HELLO! magazine in an exclusive interview in February 2018. Laura was reunited with Olympic hockey gold medallist and TV presenter Sam Quek and top jockey Katie Walsh in their roles as Ladies Day ambassadors for the Randox Health Grand National Festival in April 2018.

Laura fell in love with horses as a young child, a passion she shares with the royal family who she has performed for including for the Queen at Her Majesty's 90th birthday celebrations last year and at the opening ceremonies of Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

Of her fellow ambassadors, Laura said: "We have the best time together. I'm a little in awe of both of them if I'm totally honest, I hope we can inspire other young, strong women to feel confident in their own selves." Laura, Katie and Sam have spoken out about how women can be both sporty and glamorous, and showing that to be true, the trio posed for a stunning set of photographs teaming up with Ladies Day style partner OUTFIT Fashion on the theme of The World Is Watching, taking inspiration from other countries, including Parisian black and white, and Spanish red with ruffles. "Hopefully there is something that catches the eye of every woman planning their special outfit for Ladies Day," says Laura who, as well as her ambassador role, sang the National Anthem at the famous racecourse.

Sam won her 50th cap for Great Britain at the Rio Olympics, while Katie is the highest-placed female jockey in the history of the Grand National. "I can only imagine the drive and passion they both have. I try to give that energy in my vocal performances, but it’s more about control and composure. I have so much respect for them as sportswomen," says Laura, who has played rugby for several years. "I hope we can inspire other young, strong women to feel confident in their own selves."

Of her wedding to her own Harry – rugby player and personal trainer Harry Rowland – she says: "I'm so excited about our winter wedding," adding that she has her eyes set on something "sparkly". "I've narrowed the dress hunt down to my top three, and with the help of my girlfriends I should be able to choose 'The One' very soon. However being as indecisive as I am, it could take a while," she laughs.

Aside from her own 'I do' moment with her beau Harry, she was excited for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "I think the positive impact they will have on the younger generation, in raising awareness of causes dear to them both will be incredible," she says.

