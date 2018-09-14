Danny Dyer is starring in a musical this Christmas EastEnders fans rejoice!

EastEnders fans should get ready to see one of the soap’s most popular actors in a whole new light, as Danny Dyer is set to star in the new Nativity! The Musical production at the end of this year. The 40-year-old Cockney actor - who was proven to be related to royalty in an episode of the BBC show Who Do You Think You Are? - will take on the role of ‘Hollywood Producer’ while Jo Brand stars as ‘The Critic’. Both Danny and Jo will appear in the London runs of the show, which take place between 19 - 30 December 2018 at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. They will be joined by a cast of 20 children from across the Midlands as the pupils of ‘St Bernadette’s School’.

Danny Dyer plays Mick Carter in EastEnders

Danny, who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders, has just celebrated his Best Soap Actor win at the TV Choice Awards. During his hilarious speech at the event on Monday evening, he dedicated the win to his Love Island daughter Dani Dyer, and joked: "I'd like to think I won this because I'm a blinding actor, but I fear it's actually because my daughter's won Love Island, right? There she is over there, my little Dani!" Musical theatre is a new direction for Danny - the star of British gangster films such as The Business and Football Factory - but maybe his daughter’s new found relationship with fellow Love Islander Jack Fincham has softened him up?

New family favourite Nativity! The Musical features songs including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and She’s The Brightest Star. It’s based on the hit 2009 film, starring Martin Freeman, and was adapted for the stage in 2017. This year’s run of the musical will start on 23 October in Coventry and move on to Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nottingham and Stoke, before completing its tour in London.

