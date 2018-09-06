Danny Dyer's son starts school – watch the video of his first day This is so sweet!

It was a very exciting day for Danny Dyer and Jo Mas on Thursday, as their youngest son Arty started primary school. The EastEnders actor proudly took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his little boy on his way to class, smartly dressed in his school uniform. "Diddy man on his way to his first day at school. Oh how I wish I was ever this enthusiastic," he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the cute post to wish Arty well on his big day. "Too cute! Hope your little guy enjoyed his first day at school," one wrote, while another said: "Aww bless him, he looks adorable."

Danny Dyer's son Arty started school on Thursday

Arty has had a wonderful summer and went to Disney World in Florida with his parents and sister Sunnie, while his eldest sister Dani was starring in Love Island. Dani went on to win the popular ITV2 show with her boyfriend Jack Fincham, and her family were her biggest cheerleaders throughout, even sending her messages from Florida to wish her luck in the final. Danny – who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders – is a dedicated family man, and spoke to HELLO! in a previous interview about being a dad to three children, and how he was still a "baby" when he and Jo welcomed their eldest daughter at just 18 years old. Danny explained: "I was a baby when I had Dani – I couldn't even shave. So me and my eldest daughter have grown up together. We are very close and she can tell me anything."

Arty couldn't wait to get to school

Jo, meanwhile, admitted that her husband was a "softie" in real life, and has always struggled to discipline their three children. "I am a hands-on dad," Danny said. "I have changed every nappy, I will get up and do night feeds, I read stories to them, I will sing stupid songs to them when they are in bed. I play with them. But I am not a very good disciplinarian… When I do try to put my foot down they laugh at me. But Jo is very good at the discipline side of things. I can go off and do the glitzy stuff and get all the glory but Jo is there keeping everything sweet. Without Jo I am nothing."

