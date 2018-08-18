Dani Dyer shares first photo of dad Danny with boyfriend Jack Fincham The Love Island 2018 winners are the cutest!

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has posted the first photo of her dad Danny bonding with her new boyfriend Jack Fincham – and fans can't get enough of it. The reality TV couple were pictured enjoying a day out with the EastEnders actor as they cheered on West Ham at the football stadium. "Turning @jack_charlesf westham with the pops @officialdannydyer," Dani wrote on Instagram.

Fans had a lot of love for the new couple, who won this year's series of Love Island by a mile, but also appreciated Dani's dad, affectionately known as 'Big Danny'. "Aww love this, love you two @danidyerxx and @jack_charlesf and love @officialdannydyer he's the best," one fan replied. Another commented: "Omg how cute they're all together." "The photo we've all been waiting for," another posted.

Jack, Dani and Danny posed for their first group photo

After winning the Love Island final and returning home to the UK, pen salesman Jack had to wait a few days before meeting his girlfriend's father, as the Dyer family were on holiday in Florida. But it sounds like the pair get on like a house on fire, as Jack has previously said it "felt like I'd known him for ages". Chatting to the Daily Star, he added: "I'm more scared of Dani's mum. She is a bit scary."

There's no doubt that Dani and her mum Jo share a very close bond. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last month, Jo said: " She is a mummy's girl to be honest. She adores Danny and they are so close, but Dani and I have a different relationship. I am the one that she comes to if anything needs to be done for her, whether it's to listen to a problem, cover up a date... be a taxi… And her friends like to hang out at our house a lot so when I'm making food they always involve me in their girly chats. If I go out Dani likes to do my hair and makeup."

