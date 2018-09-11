Jamie Oliver reveals fizzy drinks are banned in his house - but the occasional McDonald's is OK The celebrity chef has been named as the new face of Tesco

Jamie Oliver has revealed the best way of keeping his kids healthy is by banning bad food and drink from his home. But while the TV chef is keen to make sure his children consume a healthy, balanced diet, the occasional trip to McDonalds isn't against the rules. Speaking to HELLO! at the press launch of his new partnership with Tesco, the dad-of-five opened up about his own household and how it is okay to have "cheat" days. "Every parent has their own way, that thing about listening and reacting is definitely important," he explained. "The modern-day man and woman parenting - couples who share a lot of things, not just financially, but around the house and kids is tough."

Jamie Oliver shares five children with wife Jools

The renowned campaigner is a doting father to Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River, whom he shares with his wife of 18 years Jools Oliver. Of his own experiences, Jamie said: "I've got five kids, I know the drill. I am kind of relaxed but if you were to say, 'Oh I saw Daisy hanging out at Maccy D's.' I personally wouldn't be upset because I know at home, we largely give her only good options." He added: "We don't have [rubbish] in the house. I can make a burger quicker than actually going out to get one. I think that's a kind of sober approach, you don't want to be over the top about it."

According to Jamie, sweet treats and fizzy drinks should be something to look forward when out on special occasions. "We don't have soda in the house," he continued. "I grew up in a pub serving soda, it's a joyous, delicious thing and it was always supposed to make the cinema or the funfair exciting - along with some candyfloss. I love all food. Yes, sugar has been particularly misused over the years and I think that's a narrative which is really clear. In a way, there's hidden things. A bit of cake is just honest - a cake has never lied to you, a cake is a cake."

The celebrity chef is teaming up with Tesco

This month, Jamie will front up Tesco's 'helpful little swaps' in store, where healthier alternatives offer reduced levels of sugar, salt and fat, as well as being cheaper for customers. He will also provide healthier recipes and tips, many of the ingredients from the recipes will be reduced in price and placed together for convenience for customers - with a focus on British fruit and veg. "Over the past few years, under new leadership, Tesco has consistently raised the bar when it comes to so many important initiatives: from food waste, to leading on industry reformulation and helping kids eat more fruit with its brilliant Free Fruit for Kids in-store programme," the TV star shared. "Britain wants to know how to enjoy more of the good stuff, in easy fun and delicious ways. This makes this partnership one of the most exciting opportunities to actually get Britain eating and celebrating more of their five fruit and veg a day."

