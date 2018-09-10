Jamie Oliver addresses burglary ordeal for the first time: 'It wasn't about bravery' The heroic dad-of-five has been praised by neighbours...

Jamie Oliver has addressed his recent burglar attack for the first time. Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists on Monday morning, the celebrity chef discussed the ordeal, which saw him chase a burglar and pin the culprit to the ground after catching him trying to break into his home in north London last week. "[I was lucky] to be there to stop something from getting much much worse," he confessed. "I didn't really have a choice, so it wasn't really about bravery - it was a very odd and unfortunate grabbing scenario."

Jamie Oliver has broken his silence over the recent burglar attack

The 43-year-old, who has just been announced as the new face of Tesco, was immediately hailed a hero by his neighbours for confronting the "aggressive" man. One neighbour told The Mirror: "It was just a brave, selfless thing to do. Despite the clearly very hairy situation, Jamie was laughing and joking with the coppers saying they'd done a great job to arrive so quickly after the 999 call. Everyone is really thankful for his quick thinking and courage." It's thought that Jamie's wife Jools and their children Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River were all home at the time.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares heartbreaking post about baby loss

Loading the player...

But on Monday, it was business as usual for Jamie as the TV star revealed he is collaborating with Tesco in a partnership which is aimed at promoting healthier options for shoppers. "It's not all about the adverts and the jazz hands, my job is to listen to the customer and to deliver shortcuts with hints and tips in as many ways as possible," he shared at the launch. "Tesco's job is make it available and affordable… a lot of what I'm doing is bouncing off the healthier swaps. That's been going on for quite some time, and we know it works." He added: "My job is to make a non-cook to become a competent cook."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.