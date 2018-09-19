Eamonn Holmes' fans go wild for his handsome throwback photo The This Morning host looks just the same now!

Eamonn Holmes hasn’t changed a bit! This Morning host delighted his fans on Instagram on Wednesday after taking a trip down memory lane and posting a picture from twenty years ago of himself with TV presenter Linda Lusardi. In the picture, Eamonn looked smart dressed in a suit and bow tie, while Linda looked stylish in a white dress and matching earrings. "One of me and birthday girl @lindalusardi from 1983, just proving we both look the same today," Eamonn wrote alongside the picture. Fans were quick to share their comments, with one writing: "Very handsome Eamonn then and very handsome now," while another said: "Still stunning I have to say!" A third added: "You actually look a bit like George Best in this photo."

Eamonn Holmes and Linda Lusardi in 1983

The photo had been posted to mark a very special occasion, as Linda celebrated her 60th birthday on Tuesday, and the pair were talking about their friendship and reminiscing on Talk Radio, the radio station they both present. Eamonn co-hosts his show with Loose Women panellist Saira Khan, and recently paid tribute to her on social media, branding the TV star his "best friend". He wrote: "It's back to School on @talkradiouk for @iamsairakhan and it's like having your bestie back with the whole Summer to catch up on. Boy do we laugh," he wrote.

Eamonn and his wife Ruth

Eamonn has had a busy time of it at late, and spent the summer fronting This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were on their annual break. Ruth and Eamonn have been co-presenting for 16 years, and while they very much enjoy spending that extra bit of time together at work, Ruth has previously confessed that it can be a bit "dangerous" to work with her husband on This Morning.

Talking to HELLO!, she said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!."

