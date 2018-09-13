Eamonn Holmes just revealed who his work 'bestie' is – and you might be surprised This is so sweet!

Eamonn Holmes counts plenty of his colleagues as close friends, not forgetting his wife and This Morning co-presenter Ruth Langsford, of course – and he took to social media this week to share his fondness of one of his most-treasured work pals. The broadcaster works closely with Saira Khan on his Talk Radio show, and shared a sweet snap of the pair laughing together. "It's back to School on @talkradiouk for @iamsairakhan and it's like having your bestie back with the whole Summer to catch up on. Boy do we laugh," he wrote. Aw!

Image: Instagram @eamonnholmes

The star's fans were quick to send their best wishes to one of their favourite duos, with one posting: "Talk about enjoying your job. You two really do have a blast. @eamonnholmes Such a good show too," and another writing: "I just love you two together, off all week so will be listening from Holland. Good luck guys."

Loading the player...

Saira herself sweetly commented on the shot, "Can’t wait to see you my lovely friend," alongside two heart emojis – while her Loose Women colleague Linda Robson added: "Lovely both of you @eamonnholmes @iamsairakhan."

Eamonn has been delighting his followers with sweet and happy photos from his life of late, also sharing a silly snap of himself and wife Ruth recently. The This Morning hosts took their pet dog Maggie for a walk close to their Surrey home, stopping for a family photo on a bench, but Eamonn got more than he bargained for when Maggie started licking his ear!

Ruth appeared to find the incident hysterical, while Eamonn simply smiled broadly during the affectionate moment with his pet pooch. "Thank you to the lady in the park who captured me getting an earful from Maggie as opposed to getting one from Ruth," he joked.

The post met a huge response from the couple's fans and friends, including Ruth's personal trainer, who asked Eamonn: "But who barks louder?" Eamonn jokingly replied: "I think you know the answer to that." Ruth also shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, writing: "Chillin' in the park with Maggie... she's loving her daddy today!"