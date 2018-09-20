﻿
Eamonn Holmes gave his fans a bit of a surprise on Wednesday night when he took to Twitter to discuss an upcoming topic on his Talk Radio show. Promoting a chat with sex expert Tracey Cox, he made a comment about Donald Trump's manhood! "We are speaking to Sex Expert Tracey Cox on @talkRADIO at 6:20PM Listen live at http://talkradio.co.uk/live," he added, prompting plenty of shocked comments from his loyal followers.

"Oh my I didn't not expect this on my news feed," one wrote alongside some crying-laughing emojis, while another said: "...not a tweet I ever thought I’d read from you Sir!" Tracey also replied: "Looking forward to it. Though that mushroom image won’t leave my head! The hair was bad enough."

Some fans were disappointed in Eamonn, with one even questioning his recent OBE: "Remind the public how you got an OBE @EamonnHolmes?" and another asking, "Words fail me Eamonn… really? Who cares?"

The presenter received a much better reception with his most recent Instagram post – a sweet throwback photo of himself with TV presenter Linda Lusardi. In the picture, Eamonn looked smart dressed in a suit and bow tie, while Linda looked stylish in a white dress and matching earrings. "One of me and birthday girl @lindalusardi from 1983, just proving we both look the same today," Eamonn wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were quick to share their comments, with one writing: "Very handsome Eamonn then and very handsome now," while another said: "Still stunning I have to say!" A third added: "You actually look a bit like George Best in this photo."The snap had been posted to mark a very special occasion - as Linda celebrated her 60th birthday on Tuesday - and the pair were talking about their friendship and reminiscing on the radio station.

