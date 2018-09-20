Ant McPartlin back to his cheeky self on Twitter – see the hilarious post! Ant McPartlin is back to his usual form on Twitter, we've missed him!

Ant McPartlin is back to funny self on Twitter after retweeting a cheeky post from his friend and fellow Britain's Got Talent cast member, David Walliams. David shared a vintage photo of a woman posing with two boys in uniform, and captioned the snap: "My first ever meeting with @antanddec." Ant, who has only tweeted on a handful of occasions following being charged with drink driving back in April, wrote: "Brilliant! A," accompanied by a crying with laughter emoji.

Fans were delighted to see Ant post a message on the site, and one person replied: "Hello Ant, it's good to have you back and it's lovely to see an A at the end tweet. Can't wait to see you on TV again. Love you and Dec," while another added: "OMG that's funny!!! How are you Ant, so lovely to hear something from you, missing you like crazy & love you lots!" Ant also tweeted in early September to congratulate his showbiz partner and best friend, Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall, on the arrival of their baby daughter, writing: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can't wait for cuddles. I love you already! Uncle Ant."

Ant won't be on I'm a Celeb this year

He also tweeted thanks to his fans for their support after confirming that he wouldn't be joining Dec in Australia for I'm a Celebrity… Get Out of Here to focus on his treatment. In a statement, he said: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

