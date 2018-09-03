Doting new 'uncle' Ant McPartlin makes rare appearance to visit Dec in hospital following birth of first child He has also opened up about his excitement at the new arrival

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall welcomed their first child, a little girl, on Saturday morning – and it wasn't long before best friend Ant headed to the hospital to visit the family. In pictures published by the Mail Online, the presenter can be seen arriving to visit the sweet new arrival and congratulate his close pals on Saturday evening – just hours after Ali gave birth. The day previously, he had shared a rare social media post to send his love to the couple, too.

Ali and Dec welcomed Isla Elizabeth Anne on Saturday morning

"Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne," it read. "Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx."The post delighted fans, who were quick to comment on it. One wrote: "Aww, Isla is a very lucky girl having such a fab Uncle Ant," while another said: "This is the cutest tweet ever." A third added: "Aww, this just gave me the biggest smile."

Dec announced the happy news on Saturday afternoon, sharing an adorable photo of his new daughter's hand curled around his finger on Instagram. ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x," the caption read.

The I'm a Celebrity presenter revealed his wife's due date back in May. Speaking to the Mirror at the BAFTA TV Awards, Dec said he was excited to meet his first child, and that Ali was due in September. His talent manager wife added: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can't wait."

Recently, it was announced that Holly Willoughby will replace Ant during the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, while the star continues his break away from work.