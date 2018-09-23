Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field reveals heartache before they married He broke up with her before they got married

X Factor judges Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have just welcomed their third child together into the world, but Ayda has now revealed how her husband Robbie broke her heart three times before the pair married. Responding to an emotional audition on Saturday night's talent show, Ayda admitted: "Rob put me through some, Rob dumped me three times. What a bad man, I know we’re all thinking it," before adding: "I thought that was amazing and I felt the heartbreak. In fact I felt it so much that Rob will be sleeping on the couch tonight because it made me remember what an awful human he was to me."

Ayda and Robbie on X Factor

Robbie also became emotional after the audition and discussed his role as a father, saying: "Do you know what? I’ve got a daughter and her name is Theodora Rose Williams and she’s five years old and she is my life. I go to piano lessons with her every Friday and I’m thinking about you being that same person, learning your craft, and I want to show the person who means the most to me in the world exactly what they can achieve when they put their mind to it and they practice, because you’re the person that I want my daughter to be like.’

Robbie and Ayda announced the arrival of their daughter Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams through surrogacy in early September. In a social media post, Ayda wrote: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low." Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010, and have since also become parents to daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three.

