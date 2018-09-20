Scarlett Moffatt shows off impressive dance skills - and fans want her to do Strictly We're impressed!

Scarlett Moffatt's fans are calling for her to join Strictly Come Dancing after she showed off her impressive ballroom dancing abilities in a sweet throwback video. The Gogglebox star, who was previously rumoured to be joining the 2018 line-up, took to the dance floor for a performance in Blackpool when she was just ten years old.

Sharing a grainy throwback video of her performance on Instagram on Thursday, Scarlett wrote: "HUGE throwback to 10-year-old Scarlett back in 2001 doing a ballroom tango dance demonstration for the UKA in the Winter Gardens in Blackpool! Come on Scarlett you can do better than that, compress your knees more and sharpen those head movements."

Scarlett Moffatt showed her impressive ballroom dancing skills in a new video

The short clip showed Scarlett wearing a blue long-sleeved dress and looking graceful as she performed with a partner. It impressed the 28-year-old's 1.8 million followers, with a number of them telling her she was "made" to compete on the BBC dancing show. "You really should do @bbcstrictly," one wrote. "You need to do Strictly," another agreed, while a third added: "You were meant for stardom!"

Scarlett was previously tipped to be one of the stars joining the BBC show in 2018, and previously admitted that people may have a problem if she did compete as she has dance experience. Speaking on The Wright Stuff about joining the show, she said: "You know what, I feel like I would get more grief for doing Strictly because I've danced before. People would say it won't be fair because she's already danced."

It was also reported that the BBC bosses have shied away from allowing reality show stars on the show.Since Scarlett found fame appearing on Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity before becoming a TV presenter on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, this could mean that she isn't eligible for the show.

