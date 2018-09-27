Karen Clifton talks 'inner strength' as she makes announcement Lovely news!

Karen Clifton has taken to Instagram to make a very sweet announcement, revealing that she has been working on a moving dance video solo project. Sharing a snippet of the choreography, she wrote: "Sneak peek at lil video @mannphoto and I are working on... #dancer #womaninthemirror#freedomofexpression #innerstrength." The raw black and white footage shows Karen performing some expressive movements in front of a mirror. The professional dancer has shared her own solo videos before, and her fans seemed to be very excited about her new project.

Karen and new partner Charles Venn

"So glad these vids are coming back, beautiful, strong, emotive, compelling art," one fan wrote, while another commented: "In this huge world of dance. To me you are my biggest inspiration. Its all about hard work and dedication! You got this." Karen's close friend and 2017 Strictly partner also wrote: "So fantastic KC X."

The Venezuelan dancer recently returned to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom with new partner Charles Venn, gaining mixed reviews for their cha cha cha – which head judge Shirley Ballas felt had too much disco content in it. Speaking on Zoe Ball's spin-off show It Takes Two, Karen said: "It was her opinion. It fitted the choreography and I would have loved a bit more constructive criticism from the head judge but at the same time I was inspired by Charles, and the music was disco-ish, and I thought we had the right amount [of cha-cha]."

Charles – who admitted he was "petrified" before going out on stage to dance – told Zoe that his first dance had been surreal. He said: "It was an out of body experience. being judged, the whole thing, something of this magnitude. I learnt how many people watched it and it was ten million viewers. It's amazing. I am living the dream right now."

