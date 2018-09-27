David Beckham successfully gets speeding charge thrown out of court His lawyer, known as Mr 'Loophole', had the speeding offence thrown out

David Beckham's lawyer has successfully managed to have his client's speeding charge thrown out on a technicality. In January of this year, the 43-year-old footballer was caught driving his Bentley Bentayga, which is worth around £160,000, at 59mph in a 40mph west London zone. On Thursday morning, his celebrity lawyer Mr Freeman, known as "Mr Loophole", managed to fight the speeding charge at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. The father-of-four, who did not attend the hearing, had previously entered a not guilty plea.

The speeding notice arrived a day outside the statutory 14-day window, and was therefore "defective," the lawyer argued. Mr Freeman told the court: "It would be unsafe to allow these proceedings to go any further." The lawyer previously confirmed that David would not be pleading guilty and made it clear that he would not attend the trial. If the sports icon was found guilty, he could have lost his driving license for a number of months.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Mr Loophole has helped David out of a sticky speeding situation. He represented the former England football captain back in 1999 when David received an eight-month ban for driving a Ferrari at 76mph in a 50mph zone. Nick successfully appealed against the decision by arguing that his client was being pursued by paparazzi near his home at the time in Cheshire.

