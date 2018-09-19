Harper Beckham gets special lesson from dad David - it’s adorable We can't get over how cute they are

Every child needs to learn how to ride a bike, even little Harper Beckham. The seven-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham showed how easy it is to get to grips with, as she joined her dad for a cycling lesson on Wednesday morning. David filmed Harper catching up with him as they took their bikes out along a quiet cycle path. If that wasn’t adorable enough, Harper repeated everything her dad says when he told her: "Hiii, good afternoon, love ya!" Fans hearts' melted when she lifted her hand off the handle bar to give a quick wave and shout back, "Love ya!" to David. Continuing to show off her stylish flair, Harper sported a purple helmet as she cycled on a hot pink bike - colour blocking at its best!

David and Harper on their bike ride

The adorable video comes the week after the whole Beckham family - including Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz - got together to celebrate mum Victoria's first London Fashion Week after ten years since launching her VB business. This family just loves spending time together, and it keeps on growing, as they welcomed little Fig the English Cocker Spaniel into the gang a few weeks ago. They announced Fig's arrival with some seriously cute pictures, and Victoria joked: "Brooklyn Beckham has a new lady in his life."

Harper Beckham on her pink bike!

The family also recently featured on the front cover of Vogue UK, which Victoria has since said is the first time the whole family have got together to do a magazine photoshoot. Reflecting on the experience, she told Claudia Winkleman on her Radio 2 show: "I've never done a photoshoot with all four of the children. It was a really fun day. The kids were playing around with the water guns - we all just had fun." She also told Claudia that her children didn’t realise what it was she did at work until they attended her fashion show for the first time and exclaimed: "Wow mummy’s got a proper job!"

