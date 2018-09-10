David Beckham wishes happy birthday to his 'love' – but it isn’t Victoria There are many people dear to David's heart

David Beckham has a lot of love to give! The retired footballer took to Instagram on Monday to wish someone special a very happy birthday, and even calling them his "love". However, the person close to him wasn’t his wife Victoria Beckham like the affectionate message would allude to, rather his best friend, Guy Ritchie. The pair have been close for many years, and David made sure to pay tribute to the film director on his special day. The dad-of-four shared a photo of the pair together, and wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday Love .. To one of the most generous people I know have the most amazing day @guyritchie @jacquiritchie."

David Beckham wished Guy Ritchie a happy birthday

The Beckham family have hit headlines over the past week after appearing on the cover of British Vogue's October issue. At first glance, it appeared that David wasn’t included in the photographs as the front cover of the main issue only featured Victoria and the couple's four children, as well as their pet dog, Olive. However, David appeared in a black-and-white photo on the subscribers issue, which pictured him lying on the grass with his wife, as his daughter Harper, seven, sat on a wooden swing in the background.

MORE: The Beckhams welcome new family member

Victoria, 44, was chosen to be Vogue's cover star to celebrate ten years of her successful fashion line. The former Spice Girl admitted she was always the underdog, saying: "I was bullied. I wasn't that clever. Everything you wanted to be – that popular girl – I was the complete other end of the scale."

David and Victoria Beckham recently graced the front cover of British Vogue

READ: Harper Beckham made her dad very proud after revealing her dream

David couldn’t have been prouder of his wife, and also shared the photos on his own Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt message. He wrote: "Victoria has worked long and hard to build an incredibly successful brand over the last ten years and I am so proud of her. I’m happy to be in a position to support her dreams. It was an honour to have been part of the October @britishvogue cover shoot to celebrate @victoriabeckham and my beautiful family, it's out on Friday. Thank you @edward_enninful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.