Victoria Beckham's Spice Girl dance moves embarrass David – watch funny video

Victoria Beckham may now be a successful fashion designer, but she showed everyone on Sunday night that she is still Posh Spice at heart! The former Spice Girl still remembers the dance moves to Spice Up Your Life, and hit the dance floor to her hit single at her fashion week party at Mark's Club in London, where she was joined by big names including British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and models Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung. And while Victoria grabbed all her guests attention with her dancing ability, there was one person who was less than impressed – her husband David!

David Beckham and Edward Enninful were among the guests at Victoria's star-studded fashion week party

After Victoria posted a video from the night on Instagram, the retired footballer took to the comments section to post a series of embarrassed face emojis. Victoria's fans were quick to reply to David's funny comment, with one writing: "Come on David, she was the best," while another said: "We love her!" A third said hopefully: "She needs to go on the Spice Girl tour!" Other famous faces that came out to support Victoria on Sunday evening included her good friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Liam Payne and model Jordan Dunn. Victoria and David's oldest son Brooklyn, as well as both sets of their parents and siblings were also present.

Victoria Beckham is still Posh Spice at heart!

Before the party, Victoria's tenth anniversary catwalk show was held in London on Sunday morning – the first time she has shown a collection outside of New York. David, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper sat in pride of place on the front row, and Victoria made sure to greet them after the show, which was held at Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, next to Victoria's flagship store on Dover Street.

Victoria successfully reinvented herself from pop star to successful fashion designer after launching her fashion brand in 2008. Currently, it stocks clothes and accessories in more than 500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, with the first store opening in Dover Street in Mayfair, London, in September 2014. Her fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively.

