Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford send congratulations to new mum Christine Lampard Congratulations to Frank and Christine!

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford have sent some lovely congratulatory messages to new mum Christine Lampard. Speaking during their slot on This Morning, Ruth opened with: "Very big news to announce, my fellow Loose Woman Christine Lampard has welcomed a baby girl along with her husband Frank. She is called Patricia Charlotte and I'm not absolutely sure, but Frank's late mother was called Patricia so I'm assuming that that's after her… she looks glowing [in her Instagram photo]. I hope she wore her lipstick all the way through!"

Eamonn said, "Baby number one for Christine, how lovely!" while Ruth added: "Congratulations both of you, lovely news." Christine, 39, announced her baby's arrival on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in hospital, cradling her newborn. "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love," she wrote. Retired footballer Frank, 40, reposted the gorgeous photo.

Christine talks about her pregnancy on Lorraine:

Loading the player...

The celebrity couple received a host of messages from their family and friends, including Frank's cousin, Jamie Redknapp, who wrote: "Congratulations guys so pleased for you both and the name." Holly Willoughby replied on Instagram: "Just sooooo wonderful.... you look so beautiful and happy... sending you so much Baldwin love from us all..." Loose Women's Andrea McLean added: "Congratulations!!! Such wonderful news for you both. Welcome to the world Patricia xxx."

Frank and Christine have named their daughter Patricia

Although this is the first child for Christine, the TV presenter is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters: Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters are about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl."

The TV star and her husband Frank have been married since 2015. They first met in 2009, just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia.

