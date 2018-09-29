Lisa Armstrong's fans fight her corner after new revelation The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has some very loyal social media followers!

Lisa Armstrong is one of the most in-demand TV makeup artists in the country, and has her work cut out over the next few months as Strictly Come Dancing's head of makeup. But this week, it caught one of her loyal fan's attention that she hasn’t been given a blue tick on Twitter – a recognition that many famous faces have been given to prove that their account is genuine. On Friday, Lisa was asked by a follower: "@lisaAmaeup why has your blue tick gone." To which she responded: "I don’t think I ever had one hun!!" Ant McPartlin's ex-wife's followers soon called for this to change. "Campaign for Lisa to get a blue tick!" one wrote, while another said: "You definitely need a blue tick!" A third added: "What, why not? Disgraceful!"

Lisa Armstrong's fans want her to get a blue tick

Over the past couple of weeks, Lisa has been on hand to help the new Strictly cast, the professional dancers and the judges look their very best. It was revealed in June that she will be coming back to the show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source at the time confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

Lisa is one of the most in-demand TV makeup artists

Lisa, who split from husband Ant in January, has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. The kind-hearted star even used her talents to help a bride in need earlier in the year after she was approached on Twitter. Bethany Turner contacted Lisa on social media after she had been let down last minute by the person she had originally booked. Lisa and her assistant came to save the day, and Bethany was incredibly touched by her generous gesture.

Taking to Twitter after her wedding, Bethany posted a photo of herself and Lisa getting ready, and wrote: "The most kindest, funniest, talented lady gave up her time to make me feel and look beautiful on my wedding day. Three bridesmaids, mother of the bride and the bride all felt super special for a super special day. Thank you so much @lisaAmakeup. Was a pleasure to meet you."

