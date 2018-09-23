Lisa Armstrong’s been kissing this strictly dancer... Does she have the best job going?

Lisa Armstrong has a tough job, applying beautiful makeup on gorgeous people for one of the most popular shows on TV, but it looked like she very much enjoyed one of the perks of her work on Saturday night. The Strictly makeup artist kissed professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and her lipstick left a bright red incriminating mark on his neck! Sharing a photo of the lipstick-covered Aljaz on social media, Lisa confessed: "It’s a hard job sometimes!! #alijaz #redlips #mykiss ⁦@JManrara⁩ #itwasntme x." She also tagged Aljaz's wife, fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara, who laughed: "Hahaha!!" Fans were quick to say how jealous they were of Lisa's job, with one writing: "Luckiest woman in the world," while another observed: "We were sat in the audience wondering who the lucky person was that did that!"

Aljaz was the centre of attention!

On Saturday's first live episode of this year's Strictly, Aljaz performed the Cha Cha Cha to Tom Jones' Kiss with newsreader Kate Silverton. The two performers were so passionate in the moment that they even shared their own shocking kiss at the end of the dance! It looks like Aljaz had all the female attention on the opening show, but that didn't distract wife Janette who gave a dazzling performance with Dr Ranj Singh to Whitney Houston's How Will I Know? Both couples gave impressive performances, but it was Ranj and Janette who scored 27 points from the judges, while Aljaz and Kate followed behind with just 20.

Lisa has a lucky job with the Strictly team, but the happy post she shared comes after a tough year following her separation from TV star Ant McPartlin. On Saturday, Ant's friend shared a photo of the presenter looking happy and healthy as he celebrated six months of sobriety since crashing into the back of a car while under the influence of alcohol. It seems as though both Ant and Lisa are positive about a happier future.

