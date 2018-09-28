Lisa Armstrong proves she's an interiors goddess – see inside her home Lisa's baby boy Hurley starred in the Twitter photo

Lisa Armstrong may be an award-winning makeup artist, but she should also add interior designer to her repertoire of skills. The talented MUA has shared a photo on Twitter of her beautiful dog Hurley pulling a hilarious expression, but it was her beautiful living room that also caught fans' eyes. "Crazy dog catching his treat!! #hurley #eyesontheprize #notgonnamissthat," Lisa tweeted alongside a string of laughing emojis.

Hurley was pictured sitting on a wooden chair, while the background of the snap revealed a white sideboard, a sleek floor lamp and a vintage baby pink Roberts radio. Lisa has complimented the soft, feminine furnishings of her home with white flowers and artwork on her walls.

Hurley took centre stage in the home snap

Lisa is looking better than ever and appears to be on a high now that she is back at work on Strictly. The MUA, who is head of hair and makeup on the BBC dance show, split from her husband Ant McPartlin earlier this year, but she seems positive about the future. Explaining how she has embraced her "second family" on the series, Lisa told Woman magazine: "I'm getting to hang out with new friends and it's like a second family. There's no stress or drama... I'm so happy to be there."

Last week, she shared a jokey photo of professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec after she had kissed him on the neck with her bright red lipstick. "It's a hard job sometimes!! #alijaz #redlips #mykiss @JManrara #itwasntme x," she teased alongside the very incriminating snap. She also tagged Aljaz's wife, fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara, who laughed: "Hahaha!!"

Over the past couple of weeks, Lisa has been on hand to help the new cast, professional dancers and judges look their very best. It was revealed in June that she will be coming back to the show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source at the time confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

