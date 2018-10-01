Meghan Markle reveals the ONE thing that has made her happier It's something you can do too

With how much Meghan Markle's life has changed over the last couple of years, you may well wonder how she stays not just grounded but happy too. In a resurfaced blog post, the Duchess previously revealed that she actually turns to the practice of meditation to reconnect to herself and feel "light and fun".

Published in 2015 on The Tig, which is Meghan's former lifestyle blog that covered everything from wellness to food, travel to shopping, the Duchess really couldn't wax lyrical on the spiritual practice enough.

She explained she came to meditation after meeting a man in Los Angeles called Light (so Californian, right?), who was a Vedic meditation coach. According to the Duchess, Vedic meditation is: "that type of meditation that Russell Simmons swears by, that people say changes their life and the trajectory of their future—more success, more fulfillment, more happiness, less worry".

READ MORE: Royal fans are convinced that Meghan Markle has had elocution lessons - this is why

So, did it change hers? Well Meghan certainly thinks so. The Duchess went as far as to say that meditation became "the quietude that rocked my world". She continued: "I can’t put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me…I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with that."

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle might be needing tips from Kate Middleton before New Zealand royal tour

Meghan did admit however that she was sceptical at first and had to find the time to actively practice mediation. She wrote: "I know you’ll think of a million excuses as to why this is silly or why you don’t have time for it; much like the day I told Light I didn’t have enough hours in the day to do it, and he told me that’s why I needed to mediate twice as much", she wrote. "Not gonna lie, I rolled my eyes thinking “Oh give me a break, mystic man.” But low and behold, this mystical man was right."

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle's most stylist hairstyles since joining the royal family

"I urge you to give it a shot. The worst thing that can happen is that you gave yourself ten minutes of quiet in an endlessly loud world."

Doesn't sound too bad, does it?

Loading the player...

Watch next: body, mind & meditation