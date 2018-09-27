Royal fans are convinced that Meghan Markle has had elocution lessons - this is why Do you think the Duchess of Sussex's accent has changed?

Some fans of the royal family are convinced the Duchess of Sussex has had elocution lessons after watching her speak in the ITV documentary, Queen of the World earlier this week. In the documentary, which looks at the Commonwealth, Meghan opens up about how she incorporated flowers from every Commonwealth nation on her veil, and viewers were quick to point out how her voice has noticeably changed. One person commented: "Meghan's developed a case of Madonna's Accent Change #QueenOfTheWorld," while another added: "Meghan Markle is an actress, arguably a mimic, and is now saturated in British culture... and people think it's weird that she has picked up an accent? I literally match the intonation of TV commercials after seeing them once."

Has Meghan's accent changed?

Another person suggested that she may have taken speech lessons as her voice is more like the Duchess of Cambridge's, tweeting: "Meghan has had voice coaching, she seems much softer, bit like how Kate's changed too." However, others didn't think her voice has changed at all, with one writing: "This must a be another case of 'Laurel vs Yanny' because I'm not hearing an accent. What she dropped is her vocal fry, one of the most distinctive markers of a SoCal girl's accent. Or maybe you think all Americans are supposed to sound a certain way."

A wedding dress fit for a Princess. The Duchess of Sussex had a poignant message sewn into her wedding veil. #QueenOfTheWorld pic.twitter.com/fmKKNUJKVN — ITV (@ITV) September 25, 2018

This isn't the first time that people have suggested Meghan's accent has changed, as a video taken during Meghan's engagement with the Queen in Cheshire, in which Meghan is chatting to well-wishers, went viral back in July. Many claimed that the Duchess had developed a British accent by the way she said certain words with an English lilt. The royal family are well known for having refined accents, known as 'Received Pronunciation', which is only spoken by around three percent of the UK.

