Peter Andre makes big announcement delighting fans

Peter Andre had some very good news for his fans on Monday evening after taking to Instagram to reveal all. The dad-of-four posted a short video on the popular picture sharing app, and announced that he was going on his Celebrating 25 Years Tour, which will span across 25 dates across the country. He said: "I am so excited to announce my Celebrating 25 Years Tour! So that’s 25 dates across the country celebrating 25 years in the business! It’s gonna be a night of fun, memories and me." Giving details of how fans can book a ticket, Peter continued: "Limited Pre-sale tickets are available at 9am tomorrow (see link in bio) and the rest are on general sale Friday at 9am. See my website for full dates. I can’t wait to see you all there - let me know if you’re coming to one of the shows."

Peter Andre revealed he will be going on a 25-day tour

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with many taking to the comments section of Peter's post. "I am all over this, hope I can get a ticket," one wrote, while another said: "Yay I will definitely be coming, will mark my 15th time coming to see you." A third added: "I'm soo excited! Although I am trying to save for a mortgage!" It's a busy time for Peter, who recently announced that he will be playing Teen Angel in an adaption of Grease, which is set to tour the UK in 2019. He also took to the stage earlier in the month to make a guest appearance starring as Michael Jackson in the Thriller West End musical for the Prince's Trust's 4000th show.

And despite his busy career, family man Peter has confessed that he would like to add to his brood, despite previously joking that four children was more than enough. The TV personality revealed in his Now magazine column: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

Peter shares his two youngest children Amelia, four, and two-year-old Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh, and is also dad to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price. Junior in particular is following in his dad's footsteps, and this year enrolled in a prestigious drama school having been allocate a scholarship just before Christmas. Peter announced the exciting news on social media alongside a selfie of him with his mini-me son. "So proud of Junior getting his drama scholarship so it's dad and son time today at the movies," he wrote.

