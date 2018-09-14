Peter Andre surprises with exciting move He's taking on a classic role in a new production!

Grease is the word for Peter Andre, who is taking on an important role in the exciting new production of the beloved musical. The dad-of-four will be playing Teen Angel when the show begins its tour in 2019. With former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips at the choreography helm, this is the first UK and Ireland tour of Grease in 25 years. Peter’s character, Teen Angel, was infamously played by Frankie Avalon in the 1978 film, when he sang the classic song Beauty School Dropout to a bubblegum-pink-haired Frenchie after she flunked out from beauty school. Peter will reprise the comical scene on opening night at Leeds Grand Theatre on 19 June 2019 before performing in certain cities during the tour, including Glasgow, Oxford and Dublin. We have to say that he fits the role perfectly (and looks ever-so-slightly hilarious!) in this photo of him in character.

Peter Andre as Teen Angel in Grease

Peter’s acting career has been soaring recently, including his part in the new Thomas the Tank Engine film. The Mysterious Girl singer was the sixth highest selling artist in the UK during the 90s and he went on to star in TV shows such as I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Peter Andre: My Life. Peter is also no stranger to the stage, and he made a guest appearance starring as Michael Jackson in the Thriller West End musical for the Prince’s Trust on Thursday night’s 4000th show. The special performance happened in the same week that Peter sent his daughter Amelia to her first day of school! He shared a photo on Wednesday with the caption: “When did this happen? So proud of Amelia’s first ever day at school #timeflies #proudpoppa.”

READ: Ariana Grande's brother Frankie releases emotional tribute to Mac Miller

WATCH: Peter Andre in 60 seconds

Loading the player...

Grease the musical originally started on Broadway in 1971 and during the show’s eight-year run, actors including Patrick Swayze, John Travolta and Peter Gallagher all appeared int he production, with Richard Gere understudying before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London West End premiere. Although Peter won’t be playing Danny, we’re sure he’s going to show off his T-Bird credentials!