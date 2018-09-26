Peter Andre has some exciting baby news! Peter Andre is about to have a very busy time!

Although the dad-of-four previously joked that four children was enough, Peter Andre has revealed that he would love one more baby with his wife, Emily MacDonagh. Writing in his Now magazine column, the former pop star explained: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

Peter regularly shares snap of his youngsters on Instagram

He continued: "At the start, it felt like he was never going to settle and sleep through the night, but now he's such a good baby and sleeps the longest out of all the kids! If we do have another one, it will be the last though...maybe!" The proud dad regularly shares snaps of his children, Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo, on Instagram, and recently revealed that his two eldest children, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, have moved in with him and have started a new school. In his column, he wrote: "J and P are settling well into their new school and making lots of friends, which is great and I've managed to sign them up for Greek lessons as part of their curriculum."

Peter is having a busy time at the moment, as he has taken on a pivotal role in Grease. The dad-of-four will be playing Teen Angel when the show begins its tour in 2019. With former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips at the choreography helm, this is the first UK and Ireland tour of Grease in 25 years. Peter will reprise a key scene from the show on opening night at Leeds Grand Theatre on 19 June 2019 before performing in certain cities during the tour, including Glasgow, Oxford and Dublin.

