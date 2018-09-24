Peter Andre's wife Emily and their son Theo have matching BMWs – see the incredible picture

Peter Andre took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet snap of his wife and son's matching cars, and we are so envious! The singer shared the photo, which showed the original car next to a toy one, with his 943k followers and wrote in the caption: "As far as cute photos go........Like mother like son :) #likemotherlikeson #bmw". The picture showed the cars parked outside the couple's family home, displaying his wife Emily's full-size white BMW alongside a fun-size version that belongs to their son Theo.

The singer's fans were quick to comment on the adorable photo, with many commenting on how sweet the post was. "How cute is this," wrote one user, while another joked: "Hope he passed his test!"

"Like mother like son," Peter wrote

Last week, Peter delighted fans by posting a video of Theo behind the wheel of the mini vehicle. The clip showed the one-year-old playing in the toy car in the garden, which Peter captioned: "Morning drive." The Mysterious Girl singer shares Theo with his wife, Emily MacDonagh, as well as daughter Amelia, who is four. Peter is also father to son Junior, 13, and Princess, eleven, who he has with ex-wife Katie Price.

The 45-year-old also took to Instagram this week to announce to fans that he was getting back into music with a comeback concert at Wembley Arena. The I'm A Celebrity star shared his excitement to get back to performing writing in a post: "I am BUZZING. Headlining Wembley Arena for the first time in 21 years. Get your tickets :)) only a few left."

The set list will most likely feature a range of fan favourites from Peter's five UK Top 10 albums, including his most famous number one hit single Mysterious Girl. The pop singer will be sharing the stage with other famous music acts from the 90s during a five-date country-wide tour. The concert will see Peter reunite with fellow famous stars from the decade including B*witched, S Club, East 17 and Blazin' Squad.

