Peter Andre's son Theo is the star of the show in cute video

Peter Andre's son Theo is growing up fast – so much so that he is even learning to drive! The little boy was filmed in a sweet video posted on his dad's Instagram on Thursday having fun in his toy car in the garden. "Morning drive," Peter captioned the footage. The Mysterious Girl singer's followers were quick to comment on the cute clip, with many observing just how grown up Theo looked. "Wow his hair has got so long," one wrote, while another said: "Aww good little driver!" A third added: "He's such a mini you!"

The 45-year-old singer shares Theo with his wife, Emily MacDonagh, and the couple are also parents to a daughter Amelia, four, while son Junior, 13, and Princess, eleven, are from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price. And while there is nothing he loves more than being a dad, Peter recently gave an answer that surprised many when he was asked by Lorraine Kelly if he would have any more children. Appearing on Lorraine, he said: "You do realise I think, after changing that many nappies, you do start to go, 'I'm not sure anymore.' I'm 45, I reckon I've still got a couple of years left in me but I'm not sure."

Peter had emotional start to the month when his two eldest children started secondary school. Beaming with pride, the TV personality posted a picture of the pair on Instagram looking very smart in their school uniforms. "And here they go. Very first day at High School. They said if I get emotional they’re gonna tell everyone I’m not their dad. I’m like ‘I can’t help the pollen count’. Good luck kids," he sweetly captioned the photo. While Princess was starting Year 7, Junior was off to drama school, having been allocate a scholarship just before Christmas. Peter announced the exciting news on social media alongside a selfie of him with his mini-me son. "So proud of Junior getting his drama scholarship so it's dad and son time today at the movies," he wrote.

