Emma Bunton breaks down in tears live on the radio Her co-host Jamie Theakston is doing something incredible this week...

Emma Bunton was reduced to tears during an emotional conversation with Jamie Theakston, who is currently completing seven walking marathons in just as many days for a children's charity. Emma, 42, spoke to Jamie, 47, on Tuesday as he walked his fifth marathon and broke down while describing the disadvantaged children who joined him for support on his journey. The former Spice Girl cried as an emotional Jamie rang in to their Heart FM show to say: "It's easy to get a bit blasé when you're walking with mums who, you know, have lost their kid or…" before holding back the tears and continuing: "There was a girl yesterday who was in a chair and she said she didn't have any friends, because she couldn't get out of the house and she couldn't go to school. She said she wanted to come on the walk because I was a superstar. But she's the real superstar."

Emma Bunton cried on live radio

Emma was in tears as she replied: "Jeez Jamie man, you're making us go here." The mum-of-two then pretty much spoke for everyone listening to the show when she said: "Jamie dude, you're doing the most amazing thing." Presenter Jamie is walking for 10 hours and burning over 3,000 calories per day, as he completes the mammoth 182.7 mile walk from Cardiff to London. He will finish the trek on Friday when he will be joined by singer Olly Murs. Jamie is raising money for Global's Make Some Noise, a charity that helps families from deprived backgrounds.

Emma recently gave Jamie some advice live on air before sharing it on Instagram, while showing him a pot of cream that might help him with nipple chafing during the walk! She gave it to him as a 'special treat' but we're yet to hear if he's tried it out.