Chris Hemsworth says he feels gross about how much money he has

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his huge wealth thanks to his successful Hollywood career, and admitted he feels "gross" about earning so much money. The Australian-born actor, who is currently building a mansion for his family in Byron Bay, earned around £23million in 2017 thanks to his roles in blockbuster films, including Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

He explained: "I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad's help. I didn't even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something." The star also spoke about his concern that his three children, six-year-old daughter India and four-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, will be too privileged growing up.

He said: "I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money." Photos emerged of Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky's new home in late September, and once it is finished it is thought that the six-bedroom mansion will include a gym, swimming pool, spa complete with steam room, a media room, games room and play areas for the children. Chris and Elsa regularly share snaps of their three youngsters on Instagram, and the actor recently shared a video of himself surfing with India on his back. He captioned the post: "Day two with my surf coach, she's like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke) Thank you coach Indi you’re the greatest, love you."

