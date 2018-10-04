Emma Willis reveals husband Matt's surprising night time routine We didn't expect this...

Emma Willis has revealed one thing her husband Matt does before he goes to bed - and we're a little surprised! The Celebrity Big Brother host shared a photo of her husband relaxing with a face mask on his face and chest on Instagram on Wednesday evening, writing: "His night time routine... Not scary AT all... #mattjwillis #mudmaskmatt."

The photo shows Matt standing shirtless with a towel wrapped around his waist, with a mud mask on his face and chest. It attracted a number of comments from Emma's followers, many of whom were more distracted by Matt's toned abs. "Lucky Emma!" one commented. "You are the luckiest girl," another wrote.

Matt and Emma have been enjoying some quality time together on a few days away in Ibiza without their three children - Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. The couple jetted away to the White Isle at the weekend, and as well as spending some time pampering and relaxing on the beach, they also enjoyed an action-packed day at a fitness retreat on Monday.

Emma revealed that they had been training at The Body Camp Ibiza, and had even donned fancy dress to take part in a bleep test on Monday. "Second time, in as many days, that I've been dressed like a banana… Never done a bleep test like this before. Top marks @thebodycampibiza for always keeping it fun," Emma captioned a photo of herself and husband Matt – who was wearing an orange dress – alongside the rest of their group.

Meanwhile, Matt gave fans a glimpse at the tough workouts they had been following with a photo of their itinerary on Instagram Stories. Their day included a fitness test before breakfast, followed by boxing, a bleep test and an abs workout followed by a short break for lunch. The couple continued their active day with a cooking lesson, yoga session and breath-work class, before finally stopping for dinner at 7pm.

