Emma Willis reveals cheeky thing husband Matt did on date night

Emma Willis and her husband Matt may have been married for ten years, but that hasn't stopped them making time for romantic date nights, which this week took place in a mystery location abroad! On Sunday, Matt revealed on social media that he was whisking his wife away on a sunny break for two and it looks like she couldn't be happier about it. Emma took to Instagram to show fans how thrilled she was to be on a holiday date night with her husband, posting a selfie online of the pair looking sun-kissed with big grins on their faces.

The Big Brother presenter captioned the photo with a joke about Matt's holiday attire that consisted of an open neck shirt with a bird print. "Date night with @mattjwillis he loves flashing his boob to the birds," she wrote. Fans were quick to comment about how great the couple looked, with replies including, "Both of you looking spectacular as always" and "Gorgeous picture of a gorgeous couple xx".

Emma reveals how she juggles her work:

The Busted singer revealed to fans on Sunday via Twitter that he and wife Emma would be going on a weekend break without their children, Isabelle, nine, Ace, six, and two-year-old Trixie. The 35-year-old posted a photograph of the couple looking excited before take off on the plane, captioning it: "Off on a cheeky few days away with @EmmaWillis and no kids! Sleep sun and sand with my favourite person in the world! Stoked! See you in a few."

Emma and Matt are couple goals!

Matt also posted a photograph of the couple to his Instagram story once they had arrived at their sunny destination. The selfie showed Matt in sunglasses with a big smile on his face while Emma appeared very relaxed in the background lying on a sun lounger, which he captioned "Chillsville!!!"

The couple recently celebrated ten years together by renewing their vows at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, where they married ten years earlier in 2008. The wedding renewal party involved a lot of their celebrity friends such as Keith Lemon, Fearne Cotton, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

