Matt and Emma Willis are doing something unexpected on their child-free holiday The couple are enjoying a short break without their three children

Matt and Emma Willis are enjoying a rare few days away from their three young children on holiday in Ibiza, but rather than taking the opportunity to lie in and relax, the couple are taking part in a challenging fitness retreat.

The Celebrity Big Brother host revealed that they had been training at The Body Camp Ibiza during their time on the White Isle, and had even donned fancy dress to take part in a bleep test on Monday, with Emma choosing to wear a banana outfit, just 48 hours after she and Matt amused fans by dressing up as Bananas in Pyjamas.

Matt and Emma Willis have been taking part in a fitness retreat in Ibiza

"Second time, in as many days, that I've been dressed like a banana… Never done a bleep test like this before. Top marks @thebodycampibiza for always keeping it fun," Emma captioned a photo of herself and husband Matt – who was wearing an orange dress – alongside the rest of their group.

Meanwhile, Matt gave fans a glimpse at the tough workouts they had been following with a photo of their itinerary on Instagram Stories. Their day included a fitness test before breakfast, followed by boxing, a bleep test and an abs workout followed by a short break for lunch. The couple continued their active day with a cooking lesson, yoga session and breath-work class, before finally stopping for dinner at 7pm.

The couple spent the day at Body Camp Ibiza

Nonetheless, it appears Matt and Emma have been able to enjoy some downtime together during their break, with the Busted singer telling fans: "Having a lovely time just the two of us in Ibiza… went for dinner last night and then spent the day training @thebodycampibiza amazing day."

Emma also shared a photo of herself and Matt on their date night, captioning the photo with a joke about her husband's holiday attire – which consisted of an open neck shirt with a bird print. "Date night with @mattjwillis he loves flashing his boob to the birds," she wrote.

The Busted singer revealed to fans on Sunday via Twitter that he and wife Emma would be going on a break without their children, Isabelle, nine, Ace, six, and two-year-old Trixie. The 35-year-old posted a photograph of the couple looking excited before take off on the plane, captioning it: "Off on a cheeky few days away with @EmmaWillis and no kids! Sleep sun and sand with my favourite person in the world! Stoked! See you in a few."

