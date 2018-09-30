Emma Willis and husband Matt delight fans with brand new look This is hilarious!

Emma Willis and her husband Matt certainly don't take themselves too seriously! The celebrity couple delighted fans over the weekend after stepping out dressed in disguise to attend a fancy dress party. The pair both sported matching Bananas in Pyjamas outfits, and held hands as they posed for a photo. "The Willis' have a new look," Emma captioned the image. The picture went down a treat with the star's followers and celebrity friends, with Rochelle Humes being one of the first to comment. "Omg AMAZING," she wrote, while Amanda Holden showed her appreciation by posting a series of blue love heart emojis.

Emma Willis and her husband Matt showed off their "new look"

Both Emma and Matt are relatively private when it comes to their family life. The couple are the proud parents to Isabelle, nine, Ace, six, and two-year-old Trixie, and while they are keen to keep their children away from the spotlight, they occasionally share candid photographs of them online. The couple recently celebrated ten years of wedded bliss by renewing their vows at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, the same venue where they tied the knot in August 2008. Their wedding renewal party was attended by many famous faces, including Keith Lemon, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Fearne Cotton and McFly – who even performed at the reception.

There is no doubt that Emma and Matt are very much in love, and Matt has previously told HELLO! how he managed to make his wife cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday last year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

