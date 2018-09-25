Emma Willis and husband Matt mark end of an era All great things come to an end!

Emma Willis has had a busy TV schedule over the past few weeks, but over the weekend the busy mum-of-three was there to support her husband Matt Willis as they marked the end of an era on Saturday. Matt had been starring in the theatre production of Little Shop of Horrors and it was the last show over the weekend, but the celebrity couple made sure to note the occasion. Taking to Instagram, Matt posted a photo of himself and Emma with a group of friends at Bunga Bunga in Covent Garden following the show. "Best night @bungabungaldn, thanks everyone who came to celebrate the last night of Little Shop of Horrors," he wrote in the caption.

Emma and Matt Willis celebrated the final night of Little Shop of Horrors

The group were also joined by Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon, who posted a picture from the night on his own Instagram account. He said: "Great night at Little Shop of Horrors with @elliottenzer@emmawillisofficial @mattjwillis and friends. Sorry for my noisy squeaky coat! Great night but boy it was cold. Winter is upon us." The show had been playing throughout the summer at the Open Air Theatre in Regent's Park, with Matt taking on the role of sadistic dentist Orin. Throughout his time on stage, Emma had gone along to watch her husband a number of times, and was joined on one occasion by her close friend Giovanna Fletcher.

The group were also joined by Keith Lemon

It's been an exciting year for Emma and Matt, both in their professional and personal lives. While Matt has been praised for his performance on stage, Emma was applauded last month for her interviewing skills during the punch gate scandal on Celebrity Big Brother. The couple also celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in July, and marked the special occasion by renewing their vows in front of their friends and family. Guests included Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and Fearne Cotton; McFly even reunited on stage for the occasion, much to the delight of everyone there.

