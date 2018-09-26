Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash kiss in rare snap - see her children's reaction The Loose Women panellist has been spending time with her boyfriend and children in LA

All good things must come to an end, as Stacey Solomon realised this week on the final night of her LA adventure. The Loose Women panellist had an amazing time out in the States with her boyfriend Joe Swash and two children Zachary, ten, and six-year-old Leighton, and has been sharing some incredibly cute photos of them all throughout their trip. And to end their adventure on a high, Stacey posted a final picture of the four of them standing against the iconic bright pink wall down Melrose Avenue. In the photo, Stacey and Joe are kissing while Zachary and Leighton pull faces at each other wearing matching striped shirts.

Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash shared a kiss in a cute family photo

Stacey paid tribute to Joe in the caption, and gushed about how "magical" their first trip all together had been. She wrote: "This is the last one I promise! I just can't help myself. This is our first holiday just Joe, the boys and I and I can’t tell you how magical it’s been and I’ve had to take pictures at every given opportunity." The mum-of-two continued: "Today we fly home back to reality and as sad as I am to leave the sunshine I can never be down for too long - about anything with these three by my side. Bye bye Los Angeles and hello Mis Angeles."

Stacey and Joe have been in LA all week

The photo went down a treat with Stacey's followers, with many commenting on just how lovely it was to see them all looking so happy. "Great photo of you all. It's been lovely seeing you all as a family together, thank you for sharing," one wrote, while another branded them: "Family goals." A third added: "It is so refreshing to see a happy family. You and Joe are an inspiration to all single parents that you can find love and make memories and get your happy ever after."

Stacey has been on a number of exotic holidays this year

Stacey has been in Los Angeles to do some filming for Loose Women, but it appears it hasn't all been work and no play. The family made the most of their downtime by going hiking in the Hollywood Hills, with Stacey telling her followers she was "on top of the world". The 29-year-old's last minute trip meant she had to drop out of another commitment - walking the catwalk at London Fashion Week's charity finale Red Runway Show alongside her colleague Nadia Sawalha, although she wished her friend the best of luck in short video taken at the airport just before she boarded her plane.

