Stacey Solomon has revealed she could not be happier as she celebrated her 29th birthday with her boyfriend Joe Swash on Thursday. The couple, who have been together since January 2016, are preparing to move in together proving that their romance is still going strong. Sharing a picture with her partner and her youngest son Zachary, birthday girl Stacey wrote: "Happy birthday to me yaaay. Was imagining being surrounded by thousands of pink balloons when I woke up on a four poster bed but I'm actually sooo much happier to be waking up on a mattress on the floor surrounded by brown boxes."

She added: "Because we are about to move in together and blend our lives together which is the best birthday present I could have ever wished for." Joe, 36, shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories where he could be seen waking Stacey up with a bouquet of flowers before treating her to a pie and mash breakfast. The Loose Women panellist has been temporarily living at Joe's house with her two sons. They first met back in 2010 where they were filming for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! but only started dating six years later.

The mum-of-two previously admitted she would "definitely" want to have children with Joe, who shares a son Harry with his ex. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she said on Loose Women. "I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'" Stacey is also extremely happy in her relationship, telling HELLO!: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

