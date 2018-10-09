Strictly's Seann Walsh and Katya Jones WILL dance on Saturday to THIS song The pair have been at the centre of a kissing scandal

Strictly Come Dancing stars Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will still perform on Saturday evening, despite being at the centre of a kissing scandal this past week. The pair will be dancing a very upbeat Charleston to Lunchmoney Lewis's Bills, the BBC has announced. And despite the controversy surrounding Seann and Katya, a show representative told HELLO! on Monday: "No-one will be changing partners and it's very much business as usual for all three."

Katya is married to fellow professional dancer Neil Jones, who works as a backing and group dancer on Strictly. Seann, meanwhile, was dating long-term girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, but he has since been dumped following the leaked kissing photos.

A day after the pictures were released by the Sun, Rebecca posted a statement on Twitter, insisting that she is not a victim and encouraging others to end a relationship if they are being mistreated. Telling her side of the story, Rebecca explained that Seann said he was going for one innocent drink with Katya, on what happened to be Rebecca's birthday. She voiced her opinions but was shut down.

"He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour. But – this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim.

The pair danced the Paso Doble last week

"I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love: Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling." Defiant, Rebecca ended her statement by saying that she was a "strong, capable person," and that she wasn't a victim.

She also explained that Seann had not apologised to her in person, although he tweeted, writing: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for." Katya also wrote on Twitter: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

