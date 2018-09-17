Coronation Street's Faye Brookes announces split from Gareth Gates The pair remain the best of friends

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has separated from her boyfriend of six years, Gareth Gates. The soap star told her followers on Monday: "Unfortunately @Gareth_Gates and I are choosing to take some time apart. We remain the very best of friends. We’d like to Thank you for all your support over the years x." Gareth then posted a similar statement on his own account. The couple were inundated by support from friends – including Faye's Corrie co-stars - and fans. Newly-wed Bhavna Limbachia, who plays Faye's on-screen girlfriend, Rana Habeeb on the ITV soap, replied to the announcement with a series of love heart emojis. Angie Appleton actress Victoria Ekanoye wrote: "Love you." A fan added: "So sorry to hear this I’m glad your still remaining friends all he best to you both much love."

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates announced their split on Monday

Faye and Gareth first met in 2012 when they both starred in Legally Blonde The Musical together. Last year, Faye opened up about their relationship to The Sun, telling the publication that she was hoping to get married to Gareth. "I talk about it all the time but Gareth loves to surprise me. He goes big or goes home," she said. Faye added of Gareth: "I love to laugh, and he makes me laugh so much. Actually, he gave me my laugh back, and now I smile and grin all the time, no matter where I am or who I'm with because I'm naturally content. He's given me that."

Gareth, meanwhile, spoke about his supportive girlfriend to HELLO! last year, revealing that she made sure to watch him in Footloose as much as she could. "She works Monday to Friday so she has every weekend off, so she travels around the country to wherever I'm performing and she has to watch the show a lot," he said.

